Board seeks insight on digital access in Northwest Wisconsin

A series of listening sessions across 10 counties and an online survey seeks local input on challenges to digital access.

High speed fiber optic internet concept
Internet cable, RJ-45 plug on laptop keyboard. High speed fiber optic internet concept
Proxima Studio - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board is hosting listening sessions across 10 counties in the region to gather locally informed insights about digital equity.

The goal is to determine what the needs are to get better digital access to communities in this region of the state. Information gathered from the listening sessions and an online survey will inform the Public Services Commission’s statewide digital equity plan.

Listening sessions will be held in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn counties between July 11 and Aug. 8. Two 30-minute sessions will be held at each location and led by a facilitator who will guide the discussion.

In Douglas County, sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 25 at the Superior Public Library.

The sessions are opportunities for residents in Northwest Wisconsin to provide first-hand information about their challenges related to digital access and identify possible solutions.

In addition to the listening sessions, NWWIB is currently conducting a survey to collect information at nwwib.com/digital-access where the full listening session schedule is available.

The PSC awarded NWWIB a Digital Equity Outreach Grant to host the sessions and survey.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
