Board seeks insight on digital access in Northwest Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board is hosting listening sessions across 10 counties in the region to gather locally informed insights about digital equity.

The goal is to determine what the needs are to get better digital access to communities in this region of the state. Information gathered from the listening sessions and an online survey will inform the Public Services Commission’s statewide digital equity plan.

Listening sessions will be held in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn counties between July 11 and Aug. 8. Two 30-minute sessions will be held at each location and led by a facilitator who will guide the discussion.

In Douglas County, sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 25 at the Superior Public Library.

The sessions are opportunities for residents in Northwest Wisconsin to provide first-hand information about their challenges related to digital access and identify possible solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the listening sessions, NWWIB is currently conducting a survey to collect information at nwwib.com/digital-access where the full listening session schedule is available.

The PSC awarded NWWIB a Digital Equity Outreach Grant to host the sessions and survey.