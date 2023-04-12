99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Billings Park could get a new lift station

A new pumping facility would be built at the combined sewer treatment plant in Billings Park, according to a proposal approved by the city's Public Works Committee Thursday, April 6.

Lift Station 3 Billings Park.jpg
Lift Station No. 3 on New York Avenue would be razed if a new pumping facility is constructed this summer at the combined sewer treatment plant at the end of Texas Road in Billings Park.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Billings Park will get some infrastructure improvements this summer.

The city's Public Works Committee on Thursday, April 6, approved the sole base bid of $2,429,700 submitted by Northland Constructors of Duluth to replace Lift Station No. 3 and install new force main piping to connect with the interceptor at Maryland Avenue.

“Lift Station 3 is a critical piece of infrastructure in the Billings Park neighborhood,” said Erin Abramson of the city’s Environmental Services Division. “It conveys (wastewater) from most of the northern part of Billings Park to the Wastewater Treatment facility. It was originally constructed in 1939, and the force main was constructed at the same time.”

SEH was hired to do the engineering for this project.

“It’s not the safest situation for our maintenance staff to maintain it,” Abramson said. “And it’s not in a really great location on New York Avenue either. It’s a little building right off the side of New York, so I’m surprised it hasn’t been smucked by a car yet.”

Abramson said the best alternative is to move the lift station to the combined sewer treatment plant at the end of Texas Road from its current location on New York Avenue.

A new force main will be drilled directionally down North 17th Street to connect with the gravity interceptor that moves east at Maryland Avenue.

As part of the contract, Abramson said the current lift station will be demolished and a weir that allowed overflow to travel to the combine sewer treatment plant will be removed. There will be a diversion structure before the big basin at the Texas Road facility to direct lower flows to the new pumps at Lift Station 3.

The project will be paid for with a low-interest loan through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Fund, which provides principal forgiveness on the loan.

Currently the city is approved for $643,620 in principal forgiveness based on the original estimate; however, the project could receive a maximum of $750,000 in forgiven debt based on the bid.

“We’re in the process of seeing if we can get an increase in the principal forgiveness for that portion of it,” Abramson said.

While the city only received one proposal for the project. The project price was in line with other projects of this size, Abramson said.

“We did have it advertised for four weeks,” Abramson said. “We did have a handful of contractors come to the pre-bid meeting. We have no issues with Northland Constructors. We’ve worked with them multiple times. They do a great job.”

She said the subcontractors for the project are also a “top-notch” team.

Councilor Jenny Van Sickle asked what kind of disruptions would impact Billings Park during the construction.

Abramson said there will be boring pits for tools for the directional drilling and there will be locations where they have to dig for that. Locations have been identified that would have minimal impact to driveways. There could also be road closures; however, there would be no interruption to sewer service, she said.

Abramson said none of the work will happen within the park at Billings Park Civic Center, and work can only be done around Cooper Elementary School during the summer.

“We’re hoping that impacts to the people in the neighborhood will be minimal,” Abramson said.

City council approval for the loan with payback budgeted in the wastewater enterprise fund will occur at a yet-undetermined date, but the bid goes to the council Tuesday, April 18 to award the contract for the project.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
