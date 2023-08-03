Bennett serves up high-flying fun for National Night Out

TOWN OF BENNETT — National Night Out brought dozens of families together at the Bennett Fire Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Children tried on turnout gear and knocked down a mock house fire with a hose. Residents peered into fire trucks and rescue vehicles, visited and enjoyed a free meal. Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Communications Center and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were on hand to showcase gear and answer questions.

Bennett firefighter and EMT Jay Burfield, front left, helps Cheyenne Chillman, 3, of Bennett, douse a wooden house with water from a hose. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Bennett firefighter Shawn Anderson, from left, and his daughter, Alexandria, 8, talk with Douglas County sheriff's deputy Luke Wagar. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The highlight of the event, the Life Link III helicopter, swooped in at about 6:30 p.m.

“We came to see the helicopter. Never been that close to one before,” said Misty Chillman of Bennett, who attended with her husband, Justin, and daughter, Cheyenne.

The entire event was pretty cool, she said. “I just think it’s a good thing for the community just to be aware of, like, the fire department, the things they offer,” Chillman said.

Flight paramedic Joe Belany lifts Cheyenne Chillman, 3, into a Life Link III helicopter. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Sisters Emalia Rantala, Kirsi Rantala and Mila Larson, of Gordon, hopped into the helicopter together. Flight paramedic Joe Belany pointed out different equipment and talked about the job. Emalia, 10, who wants to be a nurse when she grows up, peppered him with questions while her sisters listened.

From left, siblings Thane Lintula, 10, dressed in firefighter turnout gear, Kaitlynn Lintula, 8, in Department of Natural Resources firefighting gear, and Elsie Lintula, 6, line up for a picture. “I see future recruits,” said Brad Hunter of the fire department. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

In the crowd was Bennett firefighter Shawn Anderson. He attended last year’s event as a community member, but joined the Bennett Volunteer Fire Department shortly after. “It is a blast. I enjoy it because it’s giving back to the community,” said Anderson.

The whole family is involved. His wife and daughters are volunteers with the department’s friends group.

“By doing this, we had recently moved here, we’ve incorporated so much into the community, just by being here, it’s awesome,” Anderson said. “And the fire department’s like an extended family.”

Bennett Fire Chief Travis Theien said they host the National Night Out event to raise awareness, bring the community together and possibly gain some new firefighters.

People gather around the Life Link III helicopter. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“We got one new member from last year that showed up, so that’s fantastic. And one new member is a huge, 10% increase in our membership,” Theien said.

The event reveals how fantastic the town of Bennett is, according to Ben Kidder. His family settled in Bennett two years ago.

“You move in as the new guy and you realize there’s this incredible web” of people willing to help out, Kidder said, and you become part of it. “Just that sense of ‘We’re in this together.’ This is an incredible culture.”