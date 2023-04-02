99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Bayfield man accused of cutting catalytic converters off church van

The reported incidents took place at the Twin Ports Baptist Church, four days apart.

DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A Bayfield man accused of cutting two catalytic converters off a church van in Superior waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court March 22.

Marshall Edward Curran, 34, faces misdemeanor counts of theft, party to theft, removal of a non-major part of a vehicle, party to removal of a non-major part of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of felony bail jumping.

Cash bail of $4,000 was set for Curran, and he was ordered to have no contact with Twin Ports Baptist Church. The Bayfield man remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Friday, March 31.

Curran, Marshall Edward.jpeg
Marshall Edward Curran
Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Superior Police Officer Todd Carlson responded to Twin Ports Baptist Church on March 9 and spoke with a woman who had witnessed someone cutting something off a church van parked there, according to the criminal complaint. The woman recorded it on her phone from inside the church. She said she heard a grinding noise outside and saw a man coming out from under the van holding something large and rusty. He then drove away. Surveillance video from the church showed the man leaving in a light colored Cadillac with a moon roof.

Officer Tony Schroeder with the Superior Police Department responded to the church March 13 for a report of two individuals using flashlights to look at the church van. No one was located, but the officer found tire treads and shoe impressions near the van, as well as metal shavings under the vehicle. It appeared the vehicle had two catalytic converters, as one had been cut out on the passenger side as well.

While on patrol March 14, Officer Samuel Finkbeiner observed the suspect Cadillac parked at the Kwik Trip on East Second Street. He detained Curran, who was walking toward the Cadillac, and the owner of the vehicle, who was also present. Curran had on the same footwear the suspect was wearing in the surveillance video, according to the criminal complaint.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle. Officers found a sawzall that had been modified to cut more easily at odd angles and other power tools. Three catalytic converters were located in the trunk of the Cadillac. It appeared that the two men had been living in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Curran reportedly had a small black pipe he called a “weed pipe” at the time of his arrest.

Curran had been released on bail in two Bayfield County cases, both involving felonies, at the time of the thefts. A bench warrant had been issued for Curran out of Bayfield County Feb. 1, according to online court records.

If convicted, each of the misdemeanor counts carries a maximum penalty of nine months of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Each felony bail jumping charge is punishable by six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

Curran’s next court appearance was set for April 21.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
