99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Barnes freemasons present firefighting tool to Solon Springs

The portable unit can drop the temperature of a house, garage or shed fire by 1,000 degrees.

022423.N.ST.Suppression.jpg
Members of the Barnes Lodge 365 of Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin present the Solon Springs Volunteer Fire Department with a portable fire suppression tool on Saturday, Feb. 11. Pictured from left are Tom Davidson, Richard Eisenmann, Danny Bourassa, firefighter Dillon Jondreau, Solon Springs Fire Chief Jon Brostowitz, George Eisenmann III, Keven Baker, Ken Mertz and Noha Stano.
Contributed / Barnes Masonic Lodge 365
By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 03:00 PM

SOLON SPRINGS — Freemasons from Barnes Masonic Lodge 365 presented the Solon Springs Volunteer Fire Department with a GreenPort Portable Fire Suppression Tool on Feb. 11 at the Solon Springs Fire Department.

These small devices fit in the trunk of squad cars or other emergency response vehicles and can dramatically reduce fire and water damage in enclosures like houses, garages, stores or sheds. They are lightweight and easy to deploy: just “pull the pin and throw it in” and within 35 seconds, the fire is suppressed and the temperature inside the enclosure drops over 1,000 degrees, making it a safer environment to extract trapped firefighters or citizens.

Similar devices were presented to fire departments in the towns of Superior, Gordon and Oakland as well as the village of Lake Nebagamon in July by the Acacia-Itasca and Superior masonic lodges.

Barnes Masonic Lodge members said they were proud to donate the devices, which could save lives, to help make the community a safer place.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
Local
First ship contest underway
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
030323.N.St.Larry sit 2.JPG
Local
Luostari leaves 57-year legacy of advocacy
March 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Full grocery bag - FSA - ADOBE STOCK ART
Local
Federal funding available for Douglas County nonprofits
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports