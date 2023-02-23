Barnes freemasons present firefighting tool to Solon Springs

SOLON SPRINGS — Freemasons from Barnes Masonic Lodge 365 presented the Solon Springs Volunteer Fire Department with a GreenPort Portable Fire Suppression Tool on Feb. 11 at the Solon Springs Fire Department.

These small devices fit in the trunk of squad cars or other emergency response vehicles and can dramatically reduce fire and water damage in enclosures like houses, garages, stores or sheds. They are lightweight and easy to deploy: just “pull the pin and throw it in” and within 35 seconds, the fire is suppressed and the temperature inside the enclosure drops over 1,000 degrees, making it a safer environment to extract trapped firefighters or citizens.

Similar devices were presented to fire departments in the towns of Superior, Gordon and Oakland as well as the village of Lake Nebagamon in July by the Acacia-Itasca and Superior masonic lodges.

Barnes Masonic Lodge members said they were proud to donate the devices, which could save lives, to help make the community a safer place.