News Local

Authorities identify victim in Douglas County crash

The 24-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota man was ejected from the car.

Marilyn Weedman
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A 24-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota man died May 23 after a rollover crash in Douglas County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the victim as Mahesh Boya. Boya, a passenger in the backseat of the car, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Pallapolu Reddy, a 23-year-old man from Eden Prairie, swerved to miss an object in the road on Wisconsin Highway 35 near Douglas County Road T near the town of Dairyland and lost control of the car. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m.

Reddy and another passenger — a 21-year-old man from Eden Prairie — were taken to Essentia Health-Duluth with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. A 22-year-old Eden Prairie woman was not injured. All three were wearing seat belts.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the news release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Local
