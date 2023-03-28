99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Art projects shine at Four Corners

Elementary art teacher Shanna Lancour shared art pieces created this school year by students at Four Corners Elementary School.

A tree created by Four Corners Elementary School student Isabelle H. This project was a color study using warm and cool colors, rulers and compasses.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 PM

This three-dimensional city scape was created by Four Corners Elementary School student Lauren W. Students used rulers and learned how to draw three dimensional buildings. This was also a color study of warm versus cool colors.
This Calavera Mask was drawn by Clara R., a student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned about Dia De Los Muertos and used the graphite transfer method to create a symmetrical Calavera Mask.
An ice cream print by Adaline S., a student at Four Corners Elementary School. The students were inspired by pop art and used the styrofoam and marker printing method.
This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
