Armless windmill signals work is underway

TOWN OF LAKESIDE — Drivers passing the Davidson Windmill along Wisconsin Highway 13 might be tempted to do a double take. The blades of the Douglas County landmark, which began operating in 1904, are missing.

As part of preservation efforts for the windmill, the old, rotten blades have been taken off. New ones are being constructed out of tamarack logs, according to Dennis Hill with the Old-Brule Heritage Society, the volunteer organization that owns the mill and the land it rests on.

Work on the historic structure began in December after an inspection revealed rot in the 18-foot-long timbers that support the windmill. Stack Bros. framed the building in December and covered the exterior skeleton with plywood sheeting in March.

Since then, the mill has been wrapped in Tyvek, or house wrap, and a new roof has been installed. Repairs have been made to the green log wall below the roof, the part of the structure that turns to catch the wind. Rotten sections were cut out and replaced.

At this point, the structure needs to move. Hill said that the windmill is sliding down the red clay hill it sits on. Plans call for building new footings and moving the landmark 30 feet uphill before putting new aluminum siding on it and adding the new blades.

The windmill shares its site in the town of Lakeside with a number of historic buildings — the Eskolin log house, the Erkkila sauna, the Blueberry depot and the last wooden queen-post truss bridge left in Wisconsin.

“We are the owners, but in reality, we are only the caretakers of these historic treasures for the people of Douglas County,” Hill said.

Fundraising efforts to preserve the windmill are ongoing. Hill said the Old-Brule Heritage Society has sent out letters seeking financial support to residents of the Old Town Brule region. The most recent mailing included more than 700 letters for the town of Parkland. Roughly half the funds needed for the restoration have been raised, and members of the nonprofit are asking for support to finish the job. With help from the community, Hill said, the windmill can stand for another 120 years.

Donations can be sent to: Old-Brule Heritage Society, PO Box 24, Maple, WI, 54854. The next general meeting for the organization will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. The group will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a hot dog and brat picnic featuring live music by Steve Solkela.

