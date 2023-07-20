6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Annual dedication set at Children's Memorial Garden

All families and friends are invited to visit the garden and remember their child's life. The garden will be dedicated to all who grieve the loss of a child, regardless of age or reason for passing.

Garden in Billings Park in Superior.
The Children's Memorial Garden in Billings Park in Superior.
Wyatt Buckner / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Organizers of the Children's Memorial Garden invite community members to join an annual dedication at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22.

The dedication will be held at the garden on the second point in Billings Park.

The ceremony will include a welcome, original poem, gratitude, and information on the garden’s background and ways to get involved in the future through volunteering or brick sponsorships.

The newly installed memorial bricks will be recognized.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:
An inside view of a building
Local
Superior council reduces sewer rates
Ratepayers will save $1 monthly on the fixed rate and 21 cents per 100 cubic feet on the variable charge when the new rates go into effect in January.
5h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
DA: Superior commission violated open meetings law
The Tourism Development Commission met Jan. 3 without adequate public notice of the meeting, Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf found.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Members of the Superior Fire Department pack up hoses after battling a fire at Wasabi Japanese Restaurant
Local
Superior firefighters gear up for emotional resiliency training
Through a grant from Essentia Health, the department will offer the training to 120 area firefighters, including member of the Duluth Fire Department.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Speakers tentatively include Mayor Jim Paine; Council President and Parks and Recreation Commission chairman Nick Ledin; Gary Banker of Bloom Brothers, formal garden adopter; and Katelyn Baumann, chairperson of Children’s Memorial Garden Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea for the Children’s Memorial Garden was developed by community members taking part in the University of Wisconsin- Superior’s Leadership Superior-Douglas County program in 2015. Its mission is to create a garden of hope, healing, and peace for families and friends that have experienced the tragic loss of a child.

All families and friends are invited and welcome to visit the garden and remember their child's life. The garden will be dedicated to all who grieve the loss of a child, regardless of age or reason for passing.

“The garden is peaceful sanctuary for reflection and recollection of cherished memories, and it will act as a symbol of life’s everlasting beauty and grace,” Baumann said. “All are welcome here.”

The garden hosted its first dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting in July 2022. The garden is now officially apart of the Superior’s Park, Recreation and Forestry Department and will be maintained by Blooms Brothers’ through the city’s adopt a garden program.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Cozy green bedroom with parquet flooring. A willow branch in a v
Local
Agency explains housing rights
9h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deer eats in woods.
Local
Photos: Wildlife on the move in Douglas County
1d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
A windmill without blades
Local
Armless windmill signals work is underway
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1947 clip from the Superior Telegram announcing winner of first annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational.
Sports
History, tradition a focus of 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational
2d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A windmill without blades
Local
Armless windmill signals work is underway
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior finance panel takes no action on county's lease offer
2d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Superior City.JPG
Sports
Superior City FC women's team drops playoff opener
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports