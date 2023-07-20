Annual dedication set at Children's Memorial Garden

SUPERIOR — Organizers of the Children's Memorial Garden invite community members to join an annual dedication at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22.

The dedication will be held at the garden on the second point in Billings Park.

The ceremony will include a welcome, original poem, gratitude, and information on the garden’s background and ways to get involved in the future through volunteering or brick sponsorships.

The newly installed memorial bricks will be recognized.

Speakers tentatively include Mayor Jim Paine; Council President and Parks and Recreation Commission chairman Nick Ledin; Gary Banker of Bloom Brothers, formal garden adopter; and Katelyn Baumann, chairperson of Children’s Memorial Garden Committee.

The idea for the Children’s Memorial Garden was developed by community members taking part in the University of Wisconsin- Superior’s Leadership Superior-Douglas County program in 2015. Its mission is to create a garden of hope, healing, and peace for families and friends that have experienced the tragic loss of a child.

All families and friends are invited and welcome to visit the garden and remember their child's life. The garden will be dedicated to all who grieve the loss of a child, regardless of age or reason for passing.

“The garden is peaceful sanctuary for reflection and recollection of cherished memories, and it will act as a symbol of life’s everlasting beauty and grace,” Baumann said. “All are welcome here.”

The garden hosted its first dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting in July 2022. The garden is now officially apart of the Superior’s Park, Recreation and Forestry Department and will be maintained by Blooms Brothers’ through the city’s adopt a garden program.