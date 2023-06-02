Amsoil acquires industrial lubricant firm in Milwaukee

SUPERIOR — Two family-owned companies are coming together after Superior-based Amsoil acquired Milwaukee-based Benz Oil.

Amsoil Inc., which specializes in synthetic lubricants, finalized the deal April 28 to buy the Milwaukee-based company that specializes in industrial lubricants.

Founded in 1898, Benz Oil specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of industrial and metalworking fluids. Benz Oil is now part of the Amsoil Industrial business unit.

“Bringing the Benz team and facilities onboard as part of Amsoil Industrial immediately boosts our capabilities and expertise with industrial fluids,” said Alan Amatuzio, AMSOIL chairman and CEO. “This acquisition make Amsoil Industrial the premier choice for companies that want to maximize the efficiency and reliability of their operations. Our solutions, expertise and passion make Amsoil an indispensable partner.”

The acquisition provides Amsoil with a substantial launchpad to build its industrial business unit, said Terry Johnsen, Amsoil communications director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amsoil Industrial’s product portfolio already included oils for turbines, hydraulics, gears, compressors, and stationary engines; grease; coolant; and flushing and cleaning products. Now, fluids for grinding, cutting, metalworking, heat transfer and other specialty fluids are added to the list.

“The most exciting thing about this acquisition is how similar our companies are in our approach to business,” said Dave Meyer, vice president of Amsoil Industrial. “We both place high value on our people and our customers. Amsoil Industrial is very focused on a consultative approach to selling and providing value outside the transaction, and Benz operates the same way.”

“Benz has a very talented team already in place, and they will play a critical role in driving growth for Amsoil Industrial and setting us further apart from the competition,” Meyer said.

The Benz facilities in Milwaukee will be rebranded as Amsoil. Sales, laboratory operations, production and distribution will continue on site. The acquisition added 40 additional employees to Amsoil’s current crew of 366. Additional positions remain open at various locations, Johnsen said.

“As the third-generation leader of a family-owned company with a strong legacy, it was important for us to find new ownership that would seamlessly embrace our values and preserve the core of what we have built over the past 125 years,” said Dixon Benz II, Benz Oil CEO. “I truly believe that Amsoil, another family-owned, Wisconsin company, with a highly capable team, will embrace the values of our organization and accelerate its trajectory. It’s exciting to know that Amsoil embraces our foundation and is committed to growing the company in meaningful ways. This is a tremendous opportunity for our customers and employees.”