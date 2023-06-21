Allison Conley: Breaking down walls, building a home

SUPERIOR — For many high school students, being in class is a boring, sometimes overly stressful experience. Legs anxiously bouncing, clock ticking, heads buried in a balled up hoodie on the desk, and lights all far too bright. In these instances, it all comes down to how the teacher runs the class to make it a greater experience for all involved.

Allison Conley, a Spanish teacher, has set her teaching to changing the way students learn and look at Spanish. She does all she can to make it an inviting and nurturing environment for students by making it a non-judgmental space: Somewhere students are free to make mistakes, and not be afraid of laughter from the class, or scolding from the teacher. Conley also allows students to choose their own spots for the most part, with people you feel comfortable with. This can lead to students participating more in class, and getting their work done overall.

With flowers all along the windowsill, on her desk, and around the room in pictures or wall stickers, Conley has created an environment made of nature, for nurture. A calm space, different from the basic four white walls of many other rooms. A place where students can feel as if they want to be there, not that they have to. Somewhere that eases your eyes when you walk in, instead of a barrage of bright white lights and walls.

Conley consistently encourages her students, providing them with help during lunchtime, or advisory, so they can get grades up and study one-on-one with her when they need. Not a single class period goes by without Conley providing essential help to her students, or telling them she is proud of them. Whenever someone comes in late, Conley mentions that she’s missed them, and that she’s always worried about all of her students.

To Conley, she truly feels she is a mother to all students in her classes and advisories. Regardless of who the student is, their background, or how she may know them outside of school, she treats everyone the same. Should any of her students come in late to class, or are gone for a few days, she reassures them that they’re cared for, and that they have been missed by her.

“Sometimes I really do feel like a mother to you guys. I care so much about all of you,” Conley said to the class, during the beginning of a lesson.

Having only had Conley for two years now, I can still say she does all she can to make sure students know they are welcome and heard. She’s incredibly caring, regardless of the student at hand. Even outside of class, she is always there for those who need her.

“Saying I’m proud of the class comes from the bottom of my heart, because some may not be hearing it from other adults in their life,” Conley said.

Allison Conley strikes a pose in front of her "babies," also known as plants, on May 12, 2023. Contributed / Lily Holmquist

Conley’s caring nature stems not only from having children of her own, but losing one when he was only five years old. Alistair Jay “AJ” Conley was her youngest son, who she still holds dear to her heart. She wants to make sure that all of her students not only gain from the class, but feel safe and comfortable in the classroom to explore a new concept and language.

During class, if she notices a student may not be feeling well, or looks far too tired, she’ll ask them. There have been instances where she sends a student to the nurse’s office because of how sick they seem, or allows the student to take a nap that hour. These small acts create a safe space for the students, because they know Conley is someone who they can talk to as a trusted adult.

“Being a mother, I treat them how I’d want my own children to be treated in a class like this,” Conley said.

Personally, I remember having been at Four Corners Elementary School when AJ passed away. A tree was donated and planted in memory of him, with a decorative stone with his name engraved. It didn’t really hit me then how detrimental it is to lose someone such as a child, but once I had Conley in my sophomore year in Spanish, I began to realize the impact as I got to form a connection with her.

Conley is very open about her experiences around losing AJ, and openly shows emotion when talking about it. That kind of thing breaks down some of those walls students can put up, showing that it’s OK to show emotion in a place that isn’t private. These small things make it a more comfortable place to be, because students know that they can show their own emotions and voice their own concerns without judgment.

The Conley family has also provided a scholarship opportunity to high school students, called the Alistair Jay “AJ” Conley scholarship. This provides money to a graduate seeking a medical career after high school. The student that the scholarship goes to is decided by the Superior Scholarship Foundation. When Conley’s older children — Bennett in tenth grade, and Miles in ninth — graduate high school, the Conley family will be distributing additional scholarship funds.

“Thanks to the generosity of many, many people in the community, we’re looking forward to awarding the AJ Conley scholarship this year, and providing a student with that opportunity,” Conley said.

AJ wanted to be a doctor when he grew up, which was the driving force behind the Conley family providing the scholarship. The Conleys want those who want to pursue that career not be held back just because of money needed.

“Our Spartan community is very strong. They’re the ones allowing the scholarship to happen, and the ones that supported my family after the loss of AJ. I’m very grateful,” Conley said.

On May 17, the eighth AJ Conley Scholarship was awarded on scholarship night to senior Charlotte Johnson.

Lily Holmquist is a junior at Superior High School and a member of the Spartan Spin.

This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.