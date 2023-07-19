Agency explains housing rights

SUPERIOR — The Fair Housing Act is a federal act in the United States intended to protect people from discrimination when they are renting, buying or securing financing for any housing, according to a news release from the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.

The prohibitions specifically cover discrimination because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability and the presence of children. Its primary prohibition makes it unlawful to refuse to sell, rent to, or negotiate with any person because of that person's inclusion in a protected class, the news release said.

Douglas County, a participant within the Northwest Regional Housing Program, has an adopted a fair housing ordinance that is intended to prohibit discrimination in housing by any person. The ordinance assures equal opportunity for all persons to live in adequate housing facilities regardless of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, family status, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, lawful source of income, age or status as a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking and it is the duty of the political subdivisions to assist in the orderly prevention or removal of all discrimination in housing, according to the news release.

"Compliance with the Fair Housing Ordinance is essential to building a strong community, creating an environment of non-discrimination, and ensuring fair and equal housing opportunities for all, said Kimberly Gifford, a housing specialist with Northwest Regional Planning Commission, in the news release.

Anyone who believes they have been treated unfairly while looking for housing, or are being discriminated against by their current landlord, should contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office or call the HUD Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at 1-800-669-9777 (TDD 1-800-877-8339) for more information.