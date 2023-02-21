A Superior first: Paine is city's first mayor to run unopposed twice

SUPERIOR — The city is headed for an historic election this spring.

It’s not what’s on the ballot that makes it historic; it’s what’s not — a declared challenger to the mayor.

While mayors have run unopposed in the past — in 1939, 1979 and 2019 — no Superior mayor has ever run unopposed twice. In the course of 44 elections for mayor over the last 134 years, most incumbents have faced multiple challengers.

For Mayor Jim Paine, who finds himself without a challenger for the second time since taking office in 2017, it’s a humbling honor that the public seems to have a level of confidence in the work that has been done in the city.

“I’ve always insisted that the best campaign is just doing a good job, making sure that we’re working for the people of Superior,” Paine said.

That level of public confidence in local government extends to the city councilors up for reelection this year. Every councilor whose term expires in April is also running unopposed.

The only contested race for Superior city government on the ballot this year is the 3rd District special election to replace a city councilor who resigned in November. The term for that seat expires in April 2024.

“I think the perception is that people are comfortable with what’s going on in the city,” said Khalil “Haji” Dokhanchi, professor and chairman of the social inquiry department at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Dokhanchi said if you look at the way people vote in Superior, a nearly 2-1 margin in favor of Democratic over Republican candidates in recent elections, more conservative candidates could find it difficult to run against Paine, and other Democrats simply aren’t going to run against him.

Martin Pattison, second mayor of Superior Contributed / City of Superior

While spring elections in Wisconsin are considered nonpartisan, that wasn’t always true in Superior’s mayoral politics.

Partisan politics very much played a role in how mayoral elections were decided.

Superior’s first mayor, Alex J. McRae, was a Democrat. In 1890, when he was running for reelection, McRae stepped away from the race to give a fellow Democrat, David Dobie, a shot at defeating the Republican candidate for mayor, Martin Pattison. Twice Pattison defeated Dobie to become Superior’s second mayor and the first mayor to serve consecutive terms in office.

After Pattison left office in 1892, no other Superior mayor served consecutive terms until Harvey W. Dietrich was elected in 1898.

It wasn’t until Bryn Ostby was elected in 1935 that any mayor served three consecutive terms in office. While Ostby was the first mayor to run unopposed in Superior’s history, it happened at a time when residents, discontent with Superior’s financial struggles, eliminated the mayor-council form of government altogether at the end of Ostby’s term in 1941.

Dokhanchi, who acknowledged contributing to Paine’s campaign and supporting him as mayor, said he would think differently about Paine if his work wasn't producing results.

“If he wasn’t doing a good job, if we had financial problems, if our numbers were going down, if there was some problem in the city, I would be critical,” Dokhanchi said.

Paine seems capable of managing crises, engaging the community and advocating for the city, he said.

“What you do have to have is a passion, a vision and an ability to articulate that, and he has all of those,” Dokhanchi said. “He has a vision for the city and where he wants to go, and he’s willing to fight for it. People may disagree with him … but I think what he is able to do is say ‘I have a vision.’”

Paine planned and organized a campaign last summer, fully anticipating a challenge when he launched the effort in the fall. Despite running unopposed, Paine said he’s still willing to participate in election-related public forums or endorsement screening opportunities to share his vision for the city.

“I really have a lot of big ideas for the next term,” Paine said. “I have a plan for … the next stage in Superior’s development, and I want to talk about it. I know some of my ideas can seem new, or controversial, or even radical, but I believe that big change comes from big ideas, and I want to talk about them. And I want to convince the public that taking on big challenges, maybe even taking on big risks, was going to be good for Superior.”

This story was updated at noon Feb. 21 to correct the spelling of Fred Baxter's name in the timeline. It originally posted at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. The Telegram regrets the error.