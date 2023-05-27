9 candidates vie for vacant Superior School Board seat

SUPERIOR — The vacant seat on the Superior School Board will be filled Wednesday, May 31.

Board members will interview each of the nine candidates who have applied for the position beginning at 4 p.m. in the school administrative office, 3025 Tower Ave., according to a news release. Following a short deliberation, they will vote on who will fill the position.

The nine candidates being considered are: Christina Kintop, Bradley Larson, Shelly Moen, Amy Fiegle, Nicholas Olson, Sara Schubert-McKone, Diana Smith, Melinda Yingling and Shawnu Ksicinski.

Each interview is expected to last about 15 minutes and will be open to the public. The meeting will not be live-streamed on any of the district channels. The candidate chosen will fill the seat left vacant by Mike Meyer and will serve through the end of his elected term in April 2024. Meyer resigned from the board May 8 due to scheduling conflicts.