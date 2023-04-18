5 questions women should ask when planning their financial futures

SUPERIOR — Women are eight times as likely as men to experience work interruptions to care for children, according to an article on Forbes.com.

Only 53% of women are confident they are saving enough for retirement compared to 73% of men, according to a BlackRock Read on Retirement survey.

But 45% of women earn the same or more than their male spouses, according to a study published by the Pew Research Center.

Those realities prompted Robyn Lings, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, to offer strategies for women to help them reach their financial goals.

“The one takeaway is don’t wait,” Lings said. “Do something now. Don’t wait until you’re forced to have a plan. What happens if your spouse passes away? What happens if you lose your job? What happens if you have to quit your job to take care of family? Have a plan in place for something like that because when you don’t have a plan in place, you’re giving up all of your control.”

Lings said there are five questions every woman should ask themselves to help define their goals and develop a financial strategy to maintain control of their plan:

Where am I today?

Where would I like to be?

Can I get there?

How do I get there?

How can I stay on track?

The first question is the starting point, Lings said. Once people have an idea of how they are spending their money, she said they can begin to think about what they want their money to do for them, driven by an individual’s values and goals.

The third question is a reality check.

“I often joke that if you come to my office and you’re 24, and you want to retire next year, you have nothing saved and you want to buy a Maserati, that’s where I have to say no,” Lings said. “This is impossible. You just have to have that reality check.”

Goals have to be smart, measurable, achievable, relevant and time framed, Lings said. The fourth question helps to develop the strategy for achieving goals.

“We talk about time horizon and investment suitability,” Lings said. “If you’re not comfortable with market swings, I would do a disservice to people to put them all in the stock market.”

Staying on track is important, too, Lings said. In addition to checking in on the plan when there are major life changes, she recommends checking the plan on an annual basis to make sure nothing has changed. She said people are less likely to fall behind in reaching their goals if they address minor changes on a routine basis.

“There’s always something that comes up that can derail your goals … but in the end we know it’s going to be OK,” Lings said.

Lings said the best way to achieve your financial goals is to pay yourself first: Write a check to your savings account or investment account. She said the easiest way to do that is to just set up an automatic payment.

The advantage of such systematic investing is that it’s done without thinking about it, and long-term, it allows you to buy more of the same investment, Lings said. When the market is down, people are buying more shares than when the market is up. Over the long-term, she said, it balances out better than it would for someone who just invested once at the beginning of the year.

Systematic investing is convenient, consistent, and provides choice and control, Lings said.

“You get a better investment if you do it on a monthly basis because you just capture the highs and lows better,” Lings said. “… it does make a more disciplined financial strategy.”