2540 Coffee House opens in Superior

SUPERIOR — A new coffee shop set to open Saturday, July 1 offers more than a signature blend of coffee and a comfortable space to enjoy it in — 2540 Coffee House at 1423 Belknap St. is rooted in giving back.

The name of the new business comes from a Bible verse, Matthew 25:40 – “The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'”

Christyna Foster grids some coffee beans at 2540 Coffee House in Superior on Tuesday, June 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It’s really the basis of everything we do,” said business manager Christyna Foster, who is also program coordinator for the Ruth House. “We want to be there for the one that the Lord sends to us that needs our help.”

The small business is co-owned by Foster; her husband, Stephen; Pastor Jack Swonger with Walking Victorious Ministries; and Swonger's wife, Deborah.

“The purpose of this was to financially support not only our ministry, but other ministries in the community,” Foster said.

“Every penny will stay in this community,” Swonger said.

The shop will serve its own 2540 Coffee House blend. The beans come from the Mexico-Guatemala border and are roasted in Osceola, Wisconsin before traveling to Superior.

“So a fresher cup of coffee will be hard to find,” Swonger said.

2540 Coffee House business manager Christyna Foster pours an espresso shot at the new coffee shop on Belknap Street in Superior on Tuesday, June 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Patrons can enjoy hot or iced coffee as well as espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, caffe Americanos, tea, matcha drinks, chai drinks and refreshers, a fruit-based, lightly-caffeinated drink.

Fresh pastries baked by Chef Paul Lukens of the Scarlett Pie Shop will be available. A line of CBD wellness products for people and pets, also made in Osceola, will be sold at the store. Add in a comfortable atmosphere, free WiFi and parking along Hughitt Avenue.

Future plans include roasting 2540 Coffee House coffee in-house and selling it by the bag, as well as an expanded food menu.

The space, formerly the Ruth Free Store and Annie’s Attic thrift store, has been transformed with paint, flooring, new furniture and art. It was a three-month process to remodel the store, Foster said, with volunteers playing a big role.

The new business will also provide a gathering place. The space will be used for Bible studies, open mic nights and even disco nights.

Building community

The coffee shop adds to the small town feeling on the block, Foster said. Between 50 and 100 free community meals are served daily at the Ruth Diner in the Ruth Free Store, 1419 Belknap St.

A few doors down, Superior Kuts at 1413 Belknap St. offers haircuts for men and children.

“Customers can come get a cup of coffee while they're waiting, plus they’ll get a discount,” Swonger said.

Jeff Rabbitt, owner of Superior Kuts, said the Ruth House Free Store and diner have brought more foot traffic to the area — donors dropping off items, shoppers, and people stopping by for meals. Swonger said Rabbitt provides free haircuts to people who are homeless, just getting out of jail or down on their luck for job interviews.

“My way to give back,” Rabbitt said.

2540 Coffee House business manager Christyna Foster holds some of the CBD products for sale at the new coffee shop on Belknap Street in Superior on Tuesday, June 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Linda Knudson owns the coffee house and free store properties. Her first experience with the Ruth House and Walking Victorious ministries was a property showing right after a snowfall. They helped clear the snow before the tour, a positive start to their relationship.

“Working with them when we work to do something, they always make it better,” Knudson said.

Many people have preconceived ideas about homeless people, she said. Renting to the Ruth Free Store has been a learning experience for Knudson. The relationship with her neighbors has expanded in ways she never expected.

Knudson said she’s hired a couple of people who were on a journey of being better, and one has turned into a great team member. The Ruth Diner community has embraced her mother, as well. People call her grandma and save yarn for her to make afghans out of.

“When you put yourself out of your comfort zone, I think you become less judgmental and more open and kind,” Knudson said. “Because that’s somebody’s kid, that’s somebody’s sister and brother or parent.”

2540 Coffee House is located at 1423 Belknap Street next to The Ruth Free Store in Superior. It's set to open Saturday, July 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The coffee shop will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free food and gifts. The business currently employs three. Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit the 2540 Coffee House Facebook page for more information.

The Ruth Free Store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Donations are accepted Wednesday and Saturday.

The Ruth Diner serves free community meals at 5 p.m. daily at 1419 Belknap St.

