Library Happenings: Submit your book bike names now

SUPERIOR — Time is running out for you to submit your suggestions for Superior Public Library’s Book Bike Naming Contest.

You have until the end of February to submit your suggestions either online at forms.gle/4XGsaE32iQNxsxPU7 or using our paper forms at the library. Voting will begin in early March, so stay tuned for more details.

There’s plenty of time for you to participate in our Winter Reading Program and earn prizes for reading. Adults can pick up a reading log at the Circulation Desk, and children and teens can get theirs at the Youth Services Desk. You can also go paperless and track your progress on Beanstack . All finishers receive a Superior Public Library mug and hot cocoa, plus a chance to win additional prizes. Winter reading programs end March 31.

Join us Friday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. for our Bookworms Book Club for kids. We'll read and discuss “Katie the Catsitter” by Colleen AF Venable, the first book in an irresistible middle-grade graphic novel series about growing up, friendship, heroes, and cats (lots of cats). Check out a copy of the book from the library and join us for discussion.

Calling all Solon Springs kids. Join us for Lego Club at the Joan Salmen Memorial Library in Solon Springs on Monday, Feb. 27 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. You provide the creativity and we will provide the Legos.

On Monday, join us for a free showing of the new movie “Till,” the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. The movie starts at 6 p.m. and is rated PG-13. Closed captioning will be enabled.

Don’t miss our weekly Storytime at the library. Bring the kids for stories, songs, crafts, and fun on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Join Chelsea Thompson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC of Douglas County to discuss a new book every other month and participate in brain health activities. The next Brain Health Book Club meets at the library on March 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon to discuss “High Octane Brain” by Dr. Michelle Braun. Call the ADRC to register at 715-395-1234 or email chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org . This audiobook is available to download on the Libby app or you can download the ebook or audiobook from Hoopla. The first five to register receive a free copy of the book.

Are you an older adult who could use a little help mastering the basics of your smartphone or tablet? Sign up for our free Sip ‘n Swipe Café and our helpful coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone.

At the Sip & Swipe Café, you’ll sip coffee or tea while learning how to swipe, tap, search, and more. You'll need to bring your own device. We hold separate sessions for Apple and Android users, and class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk. Each class requires participation in two sessions, each from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March sessions for Apple devices will be held March 7 and 9, April 4 and 6, and May 9 and 11. Our March Android sessions are full but sign up for sessions on April 11 and 13 or May 16 and 18. You’ll need to provide your own device.