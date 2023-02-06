Library Happenings: Arts come alive among the racks

SUPERIOR — For the past 13 years, Superior Public Library has celebrated local artists during the month of February.

We hope you’ll join us for this year’s Love Your Local Artist event on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the library. Free to attend, this fundraiser features tons of local art, a raffle, wine, refreshments, live music and a Tiny Art Show of 4-inch by 4-inch tiny masterpieces painted by members of the community. All proceeds from donations, the raffle, and artist registration fees will support the library all year long. Join us for Love Your Local Artist and support the library and the many talented artists in our community.

Join us for free movies at the library in February. On Monday, Feb. 13 we’ll show “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which finds the Wakandans striving to embrace their next chapter in the wake of King T’Challa’s death; they must band together to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. On Feb. 27, join us for “Till,” the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Both movies start at 6 p.m., are rated PG-13, and will have closed-captioning enabled.

Visit our branch libraries for fun activities for kids. At our Lake Nebagamon branch, we’ll make Valentine’s Day crafts on Feb. 16 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. And at Solon Springs, join us for Valentine’s Day crafts on Feb. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We’ll also hold our Lego Club at Solon Springs on Feb. 27 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We’ll bring the Legos – YOU bring the creativity.

Come to the library on the third Wednesday of each month and get help with your job search. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15, experts from the Job Center of Wisconsin will visit the library to provide help with job searches and filing for unemployment. Stop in and get the help you need.

Our Tuesday Tunes program continues through Feb. 21. Join us 5-6 p.m. each Tuesday for a variety of live music performed in our beautiful atrium area. Upcoming musicians include Mary O’Shaughnessy, Jane Wester, and Seconds Count.

Are you technologically challenged? Sign up for our Sip ‘N Swipe Café and learn the basics of your Android or Apple device. At the Sip & Swipe Café, participants "sip" coffee or tea (provided by the library) and "swipe" (the way we use our fingertips to operate a tablet) while our friendly, knowledgeable and patient coaches work with participants to provide support and answer questions. We’ll be holding separate sessions for Apple and Android users. Upcoming Apple sessions will be March 7 and March 9, while Android sessions will be March 14 and March 16. Each session is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you'll need to bring your own device. Class size is limited and registration is required. Call 715-394-8860 to sign up, or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. Sign up for a free suicide prevention training at the library and learn three simple steps (Question, Persuade, Refer) that could help you save the life of someone you love. This training will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Registration is required — click here to reserve your spot. https://go.wisc.edu/922p23 .

Join us for our Crafty Kids program at the library on Feb. 16 from 3-5 p.m. and we’ll make President’s Day crafts. All supplies are provided and no registration is required.

Have you always wanted to try yoga? Come to a free yoga class at the library on Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Perfect for ages 12 and up, this class is led by instructors from the Superior Douglas County Family YMCA. Bring a mat if you have one.

Our adult book group meets twice a month to discuss a different book. Join us for our next book club meeting on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. for a discussion of “One Plus One” by JoJo Moyes. Our March selection is “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward. Request a copy of the book from the library and join us March 2 at 10:30 a.m. or March 30 at 6 p.m. for discussion. If you’d prefer to participate virtually, send an email to mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for more information. To learn more about our book club, visit our website, superiorlibrary.org/adult-book-club.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.