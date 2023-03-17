VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT – APRIL 4, 202

VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT – APRIL 4, 2023 SPRING ELECTION Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen who: • will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day. • has resided in the ward or municipality where they wish to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered to vote to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued*. Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may make written application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov. Or you may apply in person at the clerk’s office during the In-Person Absentee Voting period listed below. Your written request must include: 1. your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote 2. the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different from voting address 3. your signature 4. a copy of your photo identification* The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is 5:00 p.m. on the fifth day before the election, Thursday, March 30, 2023** *Voters who are indefinitely confined due to age, illness, infirmity, or disability may not be required to provide photo ID. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot. **Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot. Voting an absentee ballot in person You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person. Camila Ramos; 715-395-7200 1316 N 14th Street, Suite 200; Superior WI 54880 Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is: Friday, March 31, 2023 No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election. The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day, April 4, 2023, to the Central Count polling location (Superior Government Center Room 270) before the polls close to be counted. If submitting your ballot on Election Day, be sure to deliver it by 8:00 p.m., to the City Clerk’s Office in the Superior Government Center, so it can be counted; ballots may not be accepted at traditional poll sites on Election Day. Ballots received after the polls close will not be counted. (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 203926