VILLAGE OF SOLON SPRINGS LRIP Funded Pro

VILLAGE OF SOLON SPRINGS LRIP Funded Project Baldwin Ave 2023 NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Village Board of Solon Springs, Douglas County, WI is accepting Hot Mix Asphalt bids for an LRIP funded project to construct and pave the following: Baldwin Avenue from Old Business 53 to New State Highway 53 Approx. Area: 3,553 ft by 27 ft 1. Mill/Profile the existing blacktop (approx. one inch) for surface correction 2. Broom and Sweep the milled surface to prepare it for paving 3. Adjust the Utilities, mill pavement joints at intersections 4. Tack, Pave/Scratch a 3/4 inch leveling course of asphalt for leveling 5. Pave a surface course with hot mix asphalt to an average compacted thickness of 1.75 inches 6. Stripe approx. 6800 ft 7. Construct a gravel shoulder 8. Provide all traffic control The project is to bid using a unit price per ton of asphalt made from an approved WDOT mix design. Please contact Kathy Burger, Clerk, at 715-378-2235 for specific information about the project. Sealed bids are to be submitted in writing to the Village of Solon Springs, P.O. Box 273, Solon Springs, WI 54873 no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 21, 2023 and marked “Baldwin Ave Paving Bid” where they will be opened at the regular Village meeting. The Village of Solon Springs reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Kathy Burger Village Clerk (July 28; Aug 4, 2023) WNAXLP 244771