VILLAGE OF SOLON SPRINGS LRIP Funded Pro

VILLAGE OF SOLON SPRINGS LRIP Funded Project 5th Street 2023 NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Village Board of Solon Springs, Douglas County, WI is accepting Hot Mix Asphalt bids for an LRIP funded project to construct and pave the following: 5th Street from Main Street to the north 1,650 ft by 20 ft plus parking area 1. Pulverize the existing blacktop 2. Add base for grading and base improvement - approx. 2 inches 3. Adjust all Utilities - Pavement joint match at intersections 4. Fine grade, water and compact the base to prepare it for paving 5. Pave with hot mix asphalt to an average compacted thickness of 2.25 to 2.5 inches 6. Construct a gravel shoulder 7. Provide traffic control The project is to bid using a unit price per ton of asphalt made from an approved WDOT mix design. Please contact Kathy Burger, Clerk, at 715-378-2235 for specific information about the project. Sealed bids are to be submitted in writing to the Village of Solon Springs, P.O. Box 273, Solon Springs, WI 54873 no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 21, 2023 and marked “Baldwin Ave Paving Bid” where they will be opened at the regular Village meeting. The Village of Solon Springs reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Kathy Burger Village Clerk (July 28; Aug 4, 2023) WNAXLP 244767