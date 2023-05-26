VILLAGE OF POPLAR NOTICE OF OPEN BOOK & BOARO OF REVIEW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Open Book for the Village of Poplar, Douglas County, Wisconsin is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Poplar Village Hall, 4932 S Village Road, pursuant to sec. 70.45, Wis. Stats., the Assessment Roll for the year 2023 will be open for examination. Instructional material about the assessment, how to file an objection, and board of review procedures under Wisconsin law will be available at that time. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Board of Review for the Village of Poplar of Douglas County, Wisconsin shall hold its first meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Poplar Village Hall, 4932 5 Village Road. Please be advised of the following requirements to appear before the Board of Review and procedural requirements if appearing before the Board: 1. No person shall be allowed to appear before the Board of Review, to testify to the Board by telephone, or contest the amount of any Assessment of real or personal property if the person refused a reasonable written request by certified mail of the Assessor to view such property. 2. After the first meeting of the Board of Review and before the Board’s final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the Board of Review may contact or provide information to, a member of the Board aboutthe person’s objection except at a session of the Board. 3. The board of Review may not hear an objection to the amount of valuation of property unless, at least 48 hours before the board’s first scheduled meeting, the objector provides to the board’s clerk written or oral notice of an intent to file an objection, except that upon showing a good cause and the submission of a written objection, the board shall waive that requirement during the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, and the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days with the proof of extraordinary circumstances for the failure to meet the 48-hour notice and failure to appear before the Board of Review during the first 2 hours of the first scheduled meeting. 4. Objections to the amount of valuation of property shall first be made in writirig and filed with the clerk of the Board of Review within the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, except that, upon evidence of extraordinary circumstances, the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days. The board may require objections to the amount valuation of property to be submitted on forms approved by the Department of Revenue, and the board shall require that any forms include stated valuations of the property in question. Persons who own land and improvements to that land may object to the aggregate valuation of that land and improvements to that land, but no person who owns land and improvements to that land may object only to the valuation of that land or only to the valuation of improvements to that land. No person may be allowed in any action or proceedings to question the amount or valuation of property unless the written objection has been filed and that person in good faith presented evidence to the board in support of the objections and made full disclosure before the board, under oath, of all of that person’s property liable to assessment in the district and the value of that property. The requirement that objections be in writing may be waived by express action of the board. 5. When appearing before the Board of Review, the objecting person shall specify in writing the person’s estimate of the value of land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate. 6. No person may appear before the Board of Review, testify to the board by telephone, or object to a valuation if that valuation was made by the assessor or the objector using the income method of valuation, unless the person supplies the assessor with all the information about income and expenses, as specified in the assessor’s manual under s. 73.03(2), Wis. Stats., that the assessor requests. The Village of Poplar has an ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the assessor under this paragraph that provides exceptions for persons using information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or the duties of their officer or by order of a court.* The information that is provided under this paragraph, unless a court determined that it is accurate, is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under s. 19.35(1), Wis. stats. 7. The board shall hear upon oath, by telephone, all ill or disabled persons who present to the board a letter from a physician, surgeon, or osteopath that confirms their illness or disability. No other persons may testify by telephone. 8. No person may appear before the Board of Review, testify to the board by telephone, or contest the amount of assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the board, or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under s.70.47 (3) (a), Wis. Stats., that person provides the clerk of the Board of Review notice as to whether the person ask for the removal of a member of the Board of Review and, if so, which member, and provides a reasonable length of time the hearing will take. Notice is hereby given this 12th day of May, 2023. (May 26; June 2 & 9, 2023) WNAXLP 227235