VILLAGE OF LAKE NEBAGAMON 11596 East Waterfront Dr. Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 Contact: Daisha Nolan (715) 374-3101 September 6, 2023 PUBLIC HEARING 6:00pm Conditional Use Permit - Home Occupation of Licensed Daycare - Kontny - LN-146-00494-00 Public Hearing regarding home occupation allowed under conditional use permits at 6955 S Graves Rd. Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849. (Aug. 18 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP 250612

