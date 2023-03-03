TYPE E Absentee Notice

VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT FOR THE APRIL 4, 2023, SPRING ELECTION Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued. You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing. Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or general or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov. Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: Thursday, March 30, 2023 Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact your municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot. Voting an absentee ballot in person: The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is: Sunday, April 2, 2023 (individual clerks may cease in-person absentee voting on an earlier date) No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election. The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on April 4, 2023. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted. You may request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office, or other specified location, during the days and hours listed below for casting an absentee ballot in person (please contact individual clerk to schedule appointment outside dates and times listed): GARY KANE Clerk, Town of Amnicon 8985E U.S. Hwy 2 South Range, WI 54874 218-391-9134 Hours: By appointment TAMARA JOHNSON Clerk, Town of Bennett PO Box 306 Solon Springs, WI 54873 715-817-5994 Hours: By appointment DIANE R. NELSON Clerk, Town of Brule 5814S Maple St. Brule, WI 54820 218-591-0693 Hours: By appointment PHYLLIS MASSIER Clerk, Town of Cloverland 2763S State Rd. 13 Maple, WI 54854 715-364-2315 Hours: Mon-Fri 1 pm-6 pm by appointment TAMMY BAER Clerk, Town of Dairyland 16424S North Rd. Dairyland, WI 54830 715-244-3635 Hours: Wed & Thur 12 pm – 5 pm; or by appointment STEPHANIE JAMES Clerk, Town of Gordon P.O. Box 68 9709E County Road Y Gordon, WI 54838 715-376-2693 Hours: Mon-Wed-Fri 8:30 am-2:30 pm DEBRA WERMTER Clerk, Town of Hawthorne P.O. Box 142 7221S Town Hall Road Hawthorne, WI 54842 715-374-3641 Hours: Mon-Thur 9 am-6 pm by appointment NORA ANNE MOSS Clerk, Town of Highland 7316S County Road S Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 715-374-2046 Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-4 pm by appointment RUTH ANN SCHNEPPER Clerk, Town of Lakeside 3196S Poplar River Road Poplar, WI 54864 715-364-2379 Hours: Mon-Fri 3 pm-7 pm by appointment DAVID GRAPENTINE Clerk, Town of Maple 4649S Wuori Road Maple, WI 54854 715-363-2678 Hours: Mon-Fri 9 am-6 pm by appointment LAURIE DOLSEN Clerk, Town of Oakland 6152S County Rd. K South Range, WI 54874 715-399-0206 Hours: By appointment SUZY ST. MARIE Clerk, Town of Parkland P.O. Box 98 6221E Veterans Drive South Range, WI 54874 715-398-6016 or 218-428-6475 Hours: Tue & Thur 6 pm-9 pm MICK SALMEN Clerk, Town of Solon Springs P.O. Box 275 11407S Cemetery Road Solon Springs, WI 54873 715-378-2295 or 715-816-0107 Hours: Thur 9 am-4 pm or by appointment MARIE ZUCHOWSKI Clerk, Town of Summit 1703E Zuchowski Rd. Foxboro, WI 54836 715-399-2770 Hours: By appointment CAROLYN JONES Clerk, Town of Superior 4917S State Rd. 35 Superior, WI 54880 715-399-8385 Hours: Tue 9:30 am-1 pm; Wed 5:30 pm–7 pm; or by appointment JEANNETTE ATKINSON Clerk, Town of Wascott P.O. Box 159 16362S Town Hall Road Wascott, WI 54890 715-466-4252 Hours: Mon-Thur 7:30 am-12 pm DAISHA NOLAN Clerk, Village of Lake Nebagamon P.O. Box 517 11596E Waterfront Dr. Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 715-374-3101 Hours: Mon & Fri 9 am-2 pm or by appointment JULIE ABRAHAM Clerk, Village of Oliver 2125 E. State Street Superior, WI 54880 715-394-3171 or 218-393-2626 Hours: Mon 10 am-4 pm; Wed 12 pm-4 pm; Thur 2 pm- 5pm; Tues & Fri 12 pm–4 pm by appointment GINA ORMOND Clerk, Village of Poplar P.O. Box 137 4932S Village Road Poplar, WI 54864 715-364-8589 Hours: Mon & Thur 8:30 am-2:30 pm KATHY BURGER Clerk, Village of Solon Springs P.O. Box 273 11523S Business Hwy 53 Solon Springs, WI 54873 715-378-2235 Hours: By appointment MARSHA K. WICK Clerk, Village of Superior P.O. Box 3065 6702 Ogden Avenue Superior, WI 54880 715-392-8551 Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-3 pm Submitted by, Kaci Jo Lundgren Douglas County Clerk (March 3, 2023) WNAXLP