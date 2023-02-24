Tree Purchase 2023 Bids will be received by the City of Superior electronically to: darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us Bid Opening: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM The City of Superior Wisconsin is looking to purchase 195 Bare Root (1 1/2” - 1 3 /4” caliper) and 5 Ball & Burlap (2 1/2”- 3” caliper) trees for the 2023 spring order (200 Trees total). The trees are to be delivered no earlier than April 10th, 2023. Trees must meet the City of Superior Tree Purchase Specifications. The City of Superior is located in the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone #3, with heavy clay soils, and all trees must be appropriate to thrive in our zone. Total price shall include delivery to the City of Superior, Superior, Wisconsin. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Contract Analyst, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 194660