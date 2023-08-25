TOWN OF SOLON SPRINGS LRIP FUNDED PAVING PROJECT The of Solon Springs is accepting sealed Hot Mix Asphalt bids for paving for paving three locations on Ossman Road. Work is to include milling pavement joints, preparing the existing asphalt for overlay, paving a leveling course and surfacing the locations with 1.25 inches of 5MT hot mix asphalt. The project is to bid using unit prices per ton of hot mix asphalt. Contact Scott at the Town garage, 715-378-4198 for specific information about the project. Sealed bids are to be submitted to the Town of Solon Springs, P.O. Box 275, Solon Springs, WI 54873 no later than 4:00 p.m. on August 28, 2023. Bids should be marked “Ossman Road Paving Bid” and will be opened at the special Town meeting on August 28 at 5:00 p.m. The Town of Solon Springs reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Mick Salmen Town Clerk (Aug. 25, 2023) WNAXLP 251807