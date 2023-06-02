TOWN OF GORDON Douglas County, WI Alcoho

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Published June 02, 2023

TOWN OF GORDON Douglas County, WI Alcohol Beverage License Application The Governing body of The Town of Gordon, Douglas County Wi. The Following herby applies for a New Liquor and Beer License for the License Period of June 16 ,2023 thru June 30, 2023. July 1 ,2023 thru June 30,2024 Beer Stone Johnson’s View Point Lodge, Inc. Jason A Johnson Bobbie Jo Johnson 8394 East Flowage Lane Gordon, WI 54838 “Class B” Liquor/Class “B” Beer (June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 229185