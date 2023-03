TOWN OF GORDON Douglas County, WI Alcoho

TOWN OF GORDON Douglas County, WI Alcohol Beverage License Application 2022-2023 The Governing body of The Town of Gordon, Douglas County Wi. The Following herby applies for a New Liquor and Beer License for the License Period of April 1 ,2023 thru June 30, 2023. No 8 Live, LLC Jonathan Stevens The Treestand Tavern 6806 E County Rd M Gordon, WI 54838 “Class B” Liquor/Class “B” Beer (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 203636

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.