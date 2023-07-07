Town of Cloverland RESOLUTION # 23-01 BU

Town of Cloverland RESOLUTION # 23-01 BUILDING PERMITS REQUIRED CONTENTS 1.1 Authority 1.2 Purpose 1.3 Scope 1.4 Adoption of Wisconsin Uniform Dwelling Code 1.5 Building Inspector 1.6 Building Permit Required 1.7 Building Permit Fees 1.8 Penalties 1.9 Effective Date 1.10 Duties of Inspector 1.1 AUTHORITY. These regulations are adopted under the authority granted by s. 101.65, Wisconsin Statutes. 1.2 PURPOSE. The purpose of this ordinance is to promote the general health, safety, and welfare and to maintain required local uniformity with the administrative and technical requirements of the Wisconsin Uniform Dwelling Code. 1.3 SCOPE. The scope of this ordinance includes the construction and inspection of one- and two-family dwellings built since June 1, 1980, and new camping units as defined in Wis. Admin. Code § 327.08(9). Notwithstanding s. SPS 320.05 or any other exemptions of the Uniform Dwelling Code, the scope of this ordinance also includes the construction and inspection of alterations and additions to one- and two-family dwellings built before June 1, 1980. Because such projects are not under state jurisdiction, petitions for variance and final appeals under ss. SPS 320.19 and 320.21, respectively, shall be decided by the municipal board of appeals. Petitions for variance shall be decided per s. SPS 320.19(Intro) so that equivalency is maintained to the intent of the rule being petitioned. 1.4 WISCONSIN UNIFORM DWELLING CODE ADOPTED. The Wisconsin Uniform Dwelling Code, § SPS 320-325 and § SPS 327, and their successors, of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, and all amendments thereto, is adopted and incorporated by reference and shall apply to all buildings within the scope of this ordinance. 1.5 BUILDING INSPECTOR. There is hereby created the position of Building Inspector, who shall administer and enforce this ordinance and shall be certified by the Division of Industry Services, as specified by Wisconsin Statutes, Section 101.66(2), in the category of Uniform Dwelling Code Construction Inspector. Additionally, this or other assistant inspectors shall possess the certification categories of UDC HVAC, UDC Electrical, and UDC Plumbing. 1.6 BUILDING PERMIT REQUIRED. If a person alters a building in excess of $500,000.00 value in any twelve-month period, adds onto a building in excess of $ 500,000.00 in any twelve month period, or builds or installs a new building, within the scope of this ordinance, they shall first obtain a building permit for such work from the building inspector. Any structural changes or major changes to mechanical systems that involve extensions shall require permits if over the forgoing thresholds. Restoration or repair of an installation to its previous code- compliant condition as determined by the building inspector is exempted from permit requirements. Residing, re-roofing, finishing of interior surfaces and installation of cabinetry shall be exempted from permit requirements. 1.7 BUILDING PERMIT FEE. The building permit fees shall be determined by resolution and shall include the applicable fee per ch. SPS 302 to be forwarded to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services for a UDC permit seal that shall be assigned to any new dwelling. Permit fees for a Wisconsin camping unit as outlined within Wis. Admin. Code § SPS 327.09 and inspection fees as outlined within Wis. Admin. Code § 327.10(3) will also be included in this resolution. 1.8 PENALTIES. The enforcement of this section and all other laws and ordinances relating to building shall be by means of the withholding of building permits, imposition of forfeitures and injunctive action. Forfeitures shall be not less than $25.00 nor more than $1,000.00 for each day of noncompliance. 1.9 EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall be effective immediately, upon passage and publication as provided by law. 1.10 The building inspector(s) shall keep a log of all inspections completed. Adopted this 3rd, day of July,2023 Naomi Stein Chairperson Attest: Published: (July 7, 2023) WNAXLP 239513