To the governing body of the Town of Wascott, Douglas County, WI, the following hereby applies for a temporary Class “B” Liquor and Class “B” Beer license for the period June 6, 2023 thru June 30, 2023. Barney’s Bar-B-Que & Brew 16089 Antler Inn Road Minong, WI 54859 Jeannette Atkinson Clerk/Treasurer Town of Wascott (June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 229180

