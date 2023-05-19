To the Governing Body of the Town of Was

To the Governing Body of the Town of Wascott, Douglas County, WI. The following hereby applies for renewal of a Class “B” Liquor and Class “B” Beer license: 1) Antler Inn 16089 Antler Inn Road Minong, WI 54859 2) Henry & Elizabeth Podgorak, Jr. Circle Pines of Wascott 16025 S Crystal Lake Road, Gordon, WI 54838 3) Harry H. Knowlton Bootlegger’s 16310 S Hwy 53, Minong, WI 54859 4) Richard Podgorak Pogo’s Harbor Inn 7194 E County Road T, Gordon, WI 54838 5) Robbyn Lynn Stariha Crystal Lake Bar 15993 S Crystal Lake Road, PO Box 99, Wascott, WI 54890 6) David Trygstad TSC Seaman’s Resort, LLC 16666 S Flowage Road, Gordon, WI 54838 7) Mark & Michele Johnson Schatzi’s 4 Season’s Resort, Inc. 16095 S Chipmunk Hollow Road, Gordon, WI 54838 8) Lookout Tavern Cty Road Y, Gordon, WI 54838 9) Red Lake Resort 10421 E Red Lake Drive, Minong, WI 54859 10) David Marsh Marsh’s View Point Bar & Grill 16640 S Flowage Road, Gordon, WI 54838 11) Backwoods Bar & Grill 14633 S Mail Road, Gordon, WI 54838 To the Governing Body of the Town of Wascott, Douglas County, WI. The following hereby applies for renewal of a Class “A” Liquor and Class “A” Beer license: 1) Edward M. Seck Stop-A-Sec 16389 S Crystal Lake Road, Gordon, WI 54838 (May 19 & 26; June 2, 2023) 224728