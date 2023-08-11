Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 130-foot Monopole Tower (145-ft w/appurtenances) located approximately 100 feet south of 727 John Ave, Superior, Wisconsin 54880. Structure coordinates are: (N46-43-43.77/W92-06-04.44). No lighting is anticipated. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1233980. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. The FCC requires interested parties to file requests for Environmental Review online. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. (Aug. 11, 2023) WNAXLP 248525