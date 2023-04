The Superior Police Department is notifying the public that any bike that has been found and remains unclaimed, will be donated to a non-profit organization on May 9, 2023. If you wish to reclaim a bike, you may do so on May 2, 2023 or May 4, 2023 between 10AM-2PM at 1316 N. 14th St. Suite 150, Superior, WI 54880. (April 21, 2023) WNAXLP 214810