The following are for a Class B license

The following are for a Class B license Norwood Acres Inc. James Nicholes, 7455 County Road P, Lake Nebagemon, Wi 54849 Area Sales Co. Inc. Keith Colalillo, Agent Becky Hebb, 9045 County Road B, Hawthorne, Wi 54842 Road House Bar Debra Wermter and Amy Wermter, 9050 County Road B, Hawthorne, Wi 54842 Class C License Road House Lucky Seven, Donald and Debra Wermter, 9 050 County Road B, Hawthorne, Wi 54842 (June 30, 2023) WNAXLP 237952

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.