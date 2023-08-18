The contents of the following storage un

The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Moving & Storage Center of Superior, 3015 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 will be sold to the public online only at storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 9/15/23 at 7 pm. Unit number 1667 leased by Kelvin Undahl Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $574.79 Unit number 1246 leased by Stephanie Brown Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $614.79 Unit number 1382 leased by Robert Mike Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $474.80 Unit number 1363 leased by Becky Surdey Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $1099.25 Unit number 1409 leased by Haylee Garrison Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $314.80 Unit number 1716 leased by Jamie Johnson Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $409.80 Unit number 1235 leased by Lynnette Hoopman Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $309.75 Unit number 1990 leased by Michael Drummond Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $527.68 (Aug. 18 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP