The contents of the following storage un

The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Moving & Storage Center of Superior, 3015 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 will be sold to the public online only at storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 7/14/23 at 7 pm. Unit number 1363 leased by Becky Surdey Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $895.56 Unit number 1847 leased by Eddie Reddell Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $913.29 Unit number 1393 leased by Chris Matz Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $499.60 Unit number 1965 leased by Ryan Christenson Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $369.80 Unit number 1404 leased by Melissa Kylen Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $709.74 Unit number 1885 leased by Derek Briggs Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $409.80 Unit number 1881 leased by Jae Slaughter Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $369.75 Unit number 1245 leased by Rachel Zeidan Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $699.74 Unit number 1536 leased by Valerie Norman Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $434.50 Unit number 1644 leased by Calliope Kilpelainen Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $614.79 (June 2 & 9, 2023) WNAXLP 223896