The contents of the following storage un

The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Moving & Storage Center of Superior, 3015 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 will be sold to the public online only at storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 4/14/23 at 7 pm. Unit number 1508 leased by Bruce Carman Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $439.65 Unit number 1718 leased by Darrin Belich Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $624.65 Unit number 1246 leased by Stephanie Brown Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $743.74 Unit number 1759 leased by Jara Burkhamer Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $612.30 Unit number 1467 leased by Adam Leffel Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $574.50 Unit number 1824 leased by Richard Houle Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $511.79 Unit number 1393 leased by Chris Matz Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $389.70 Unit number 1476 leased by Phillip Cox Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $1294.95 Unit number 1610 leased by Heather Peterson Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $1178.54 Unit number 1409 leased by Haylee Garrison Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $309.80 Unit number 1990 leased by Michael Drummond Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $671.74 Unit number 1304 leased by Mary Nichols Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $289.80 (March 17 & 24, 2023)WNAXLP 203610