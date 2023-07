The City of Superior is seeking requests for a property on the Superior Vacant to Value: Renovation Program. Information can be found at https://www.ci.superior.wi.us/892/Vacant-to-Value-Renovation The property address is 1211 N 13th Street. Bids will be accepted through August 31, 2023. For more information please contact skrenesj@ci.superior.wi.us (July 21, 2023) WNAXLP 242267