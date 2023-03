Superior Municipal Forest Master Plan The City of Superior Urban Forestry Tree Board invites all residents of Superior to review and offer feedback on the new proposed draft of the Superior Municipal Forest Master Plan. Feedback will be accepted March 22—May 31, 2023 Residents may view the draft plan online: https://tinyurl.com/smfplandraft032023 Feedback may be sent to parks@ci.superior.wi.us (March 31, 2023) WNAXLP 208289