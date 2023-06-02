Stump Grinding 2023 The City of Superior is requesting bids from qualified firms to provide Stump Grinding Services within the City of Superior. Sealed Bids are to be delivered to: City of Superior ATTN: Contract Analyst 1316 N. 14th Street, Suite #200 Superior, WI 54880 Submissions are due by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Submissions received after this date may not be considered. This project consists of the removal of 51 stumps at designated locations throughout the City of Superior. Work to be completed by December 31, 2023. All submissions must be prepared on the forms provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Bid documents may be requested electronically from: darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its Bid, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such Bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte Director Parks, Recreation & Forestry (June 2 & 9, 2023) WNAXLP 229262