STATE OF WISCONSIN Town of Superior Doug

STATE OF WISCONSIN Town of Superior Douglas County Pursuant to s. 70.45, Wis. stats., the Town of Superior assessment roll for the year 2023 assessment will be open for examination on the 19th day of April, 2023, being held over the phone @ 920-475-4597 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Instructional material about the assessment, how to file an objection, and board of review procedures under Wisconsin law will be available at that time. Notice is hereby given this 31st day of March, 2023. Carolyn Jones, Clerk (March 31, 2023) WNAXLP 209193