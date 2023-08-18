STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0035866-08-0 Permittee: School District of Superior, 3025 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI, 54880 Facility Where Discharge Occurs: School District of Superior, 4465 E. County Road B, Superior, Wisconsin Receiving Water And Location: Two unnamed tributaries Copper Creek within the St. Louis and Lower Nemadji River Watershed in the Lake Superior Drainage Basin in Douglas County. Brief Facility Description and Summary of Proposed Changes: The Four Corners Elementary School produces domestic wastewater treated at a facility owned by the School District of Superior. The wastewater treatment facility is designed to treat 4,000 gallons per day when school is in session; currently treats an average of 981 gallons per day (2018-2022). The facility consists of two stabilization ponds operated in succession. In each pond naturally occurring bacteria and organisms already in the wastewater treat the waste stream by metabolizing the organic matter. The waste stream entering a dosing pond can be discharged, or if more treatment is needed transferred to a 2-cell recirculating sand filter. A stair-step cascade aerator provides final aeration prior to discharge. Treated wastewater (effluent) is discharged on a “fill and draw” basis to an unnamed tributary to Copper Creek. Discharges from the ponds are authorized during the months of April, May, June, September, October and November. It is the Department’s intention to renew the permit for another term. The proposed new permit expiration date will be September 30, 2028. Limitations and conditions which the Department believes adequately protect the receiving water are included in the proposed permit. Significant changes from the previous permit include: [1] The effluent flow limit has been removed and discharges are now allowed into June. [2] There was a change in the receiving water classification. This caused limits for BOD, TSS and Phosphorus limits have changed due to changes in the receiving water classification. [3] Annual monitoring for the Nitrogen Series (nitrate +nitrite, total Kjeldahl nitrogen and total nitrogen) has been added to the permit. [4] Sludge List 1 (Metals) and PCB monitoring is required during the second year of the permit term and it is recommended that List 2 (Nutrients) monitoring occur with the List 1 monitoring. Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Sheri A. Snowbank, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4131, Sheri.Snowbank@wisconsin.gov Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Eric Devenecia, DNR, 1701 N 4TH ST, Superior, WI 54880, (715) 685-4155, Eric.DeVenecia@wisconsin.gov Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the above named permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued. Where designated as a reviewable surface water discharge permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowed up to 90 days to submit comments or objections regarding this permit determination. If no comments are received on the proposed permit from anyone, including U.S. EPA, the permit will be issued as proposed. The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule a public informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Requests for a public informational hearing shall state the following: the name and address of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the interest in the proposed permit of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the reasons for the request; and the issues proposed to be considered at the hearing. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, may be inspected and copied at either the above named permit drafter’s office or the above named basin engineer’s office, Monday through Friday (except holidays), between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Please call the permit drafter or basin engineer for directions to their office location, if necessary. Information on this permit action may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter at (715) 635-4131 or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice, permit and fact sheet. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Date Notice Issued: Friday, August 18, 2023