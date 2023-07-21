STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0004171-11-0 Permittee: WI DNR Brule River State Fish Hatchery, 13847 East Hatchery Road, Brule, WI, 54820 Facility Where Discharge Occurs: WI DNR Brule River State Fish Hatchery, 13847 East Hatchery Road, Brule, WI, 54820 Receiving Water And Location: Little Bois Brule River in the Bois Brule River Watershed of the Lake Superior Drainage Basin in Douglas County Brief Facility Description and Summary of Proposed Changes: The Department of Natural Resources Bureau of Fisheries Management owns and operates the Brule River State Fish Hatchery for the State of Wisconsin. The hatchery’s primary purpose is to raise cold water species of fish for stocking in public waters. It is the Department’s intention to renew the permit for another term. The proposed new permit expiration date will be September 30, 2028. Limitations and conditions which the Department believes adequately protect the receiving water are included in the proposed permit. Changes from the previous permit include: [1] Effluent Hydrogen Peroxide monitoring and a limit are required only if the use restriction is not adhered to. [2] Effluent Ammonia and Chloride monitoring has been reduced from monthly to quarterly. [3] Effluent weekly maximum Temperature measurements are needed during the 2025 calendar year. [4] A new land application outfall (004) has been added to cover any removed solids/sludge from the rearing pond beds. Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Sheri A. Snowbank, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4131, Sheri.Snowbank@wisconsin.gov Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Eric de Venecia, DNR, 1701 N 4TH ST, Superior, WI 54880, (715) 685-4155, Eric.DeVenecia@wisconsin.gov Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the above named permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued. Where designated as a reviewable surface water discharge permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowed up to 90 days to submit comments or objections regarding this permit determination. If no comments are received on the proposed permit from anyone, including U.S. EPA, the permit will be issued as proposed. The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule a public informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Requests for a public informational hearing shall state the following: the name and address of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the interest in the proposed permit of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the reasons for the request; and the issues proposed to be considered at the hearing. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, may be inspected and copied at either the above named permit drafter’s office or the above named basin engineer’s office, Monday through Friday (except holidays), between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Please call the permit drafter or basin engineer for directions to their office location, if necessary. Information on this permit action may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter at (715) 635-4131 or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice, permit and fact sheet. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request. NAME and ADDRESS OF PUBLISHING NEWSPAPER: Superior Telegram, 1226 Ogden Ave, Superior WI 54880-1584 Date Notice Issued: Friday, July 21, 2023 (July 21, 2023) WNAXLP 242155