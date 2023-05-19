STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0004162-11-0 Permittee: WI DNR LES VOIGT STATE FISH HATCHERY, PO BOX 589, BAYFIELD, WI, 54814 Facility Where Discharge Occurs: WI DNR LES VOIGT STATE FISH HATCHERY, 83875 HIGHWAY 13, BAYFIELD, WISCONSIN Receiving Water And Location: Pikes Creek Tributary to Lake Superior within the Bayfield Peninsula Southeast Watershed in the Lake Superior Basin in Bayfield County. Brief Facility Description and Summary of Proposed Changes: The Department of Natural Resources owns and operates the Les Voigt State Fish Hatchery in Bayfield for the State of Wisconsin. The hatchery’s primary purpose is to produce cold water species of fish for stocking in public waters; on average approximately 40,000 pounds of fish annually. The station spawns and rears approximately 1.5 million lake trout, splake, brown trout, brook trout, steelhead trout, Chinook salmon, and coho salmon per year. It is the Department’s intention to renew the permit for another term. The proposed new permit expiration date will be June 30, 2028. Appropriate discharge limitations, monitoring requirements, and reporting conditions will be included in the permit. Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Sheri A. Snowbank, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4131, Sheri.Snowbank@wisconsin.gov Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Eric deVenecia, 1701 N 4TH ST, Superior, WI 54880, (715) 685-4155, Eric.DeVenecia@wisconsin.gov The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued. Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the above named permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued. Where designated as a reviewable surface water discharge permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowed up to 90 days to submit comments or objections regarding this permit determination. If no comments are received on the proposed permit from anyone, including U.S. EPA, the permit will be issued as proposed. The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule a public informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Requests for a public informational hearing shall state the following: the name and address of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the interest in the proposed permit of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the reasons for the request; and the issues proposed to be considered at the hearing. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, may be inspected and copied at either the above named permit drafter’s office or the above named basin engineer’s office, Monday through Friday (except holidays), between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Please call the permit drafter or basin engineer for directions to their office location, if necessary. Information on this permit action may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter at (715) 635-4131 or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice, permit and fact sheet. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request. (May 19, 2023) WNAXLP 224896