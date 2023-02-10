STATE OF WISCONSIN ,CIRCUIT COURT, RACIN

STATE OF WISCONSIN ,CIRCUIT COURT, RACINE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF A.MO Name 03/22/2010 Date of Birth CHILD UNDER THE AGE 18 Notice and Order of Hearing (For Publication) Case No. 2023JC000001 TO: CAMRON J MILLER 1213 TOWER AVE STE 3 OR 2315 JOHN, SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN ADJUDICATED FATHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That at a regular session of the Circuit Court of Racine County to be held on FEBRUAY 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM), in Branch 5 located at 717 Wisconsin Ave, in the City of Racine and County of Racine, State of Wisconsin, there will be a hearing in the matter of the Petition for Protection or Services (Chapter 48) and will concern said child, at which time an order may be made affecting the transfer of legal care, control, custody and guardianship of said child. This hearing will be conducted in Person. If you fail to appear at such hearing, an order may be entered affecting the transfer of legal care, control, custody and guardianship of said child. Name of Attorney: Keith D. O’Donnell, Assistant District Attorney Address: 730 Wisconsin Ave. Racine, WI 53403 Telephone Number: 262-636-3172 Bar Number: 1037542 (Feb 10, 2023) WNAXLP 192278