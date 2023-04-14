State of Wisconsin circuit court in the matter of name change of XG by Cody Christipher Nelson Amended notice and order change hearing 23cv85 Notice is given a petition was filed asking to change the name of the above from XG To XTWN birth certificate XG It is ordered this petition will be heard in the circuit court of Douglas county state of Wisconsin Judges name Kelly J Timm Place: 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior WI 54880 Date May 8, 2023 Time 1:45 If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process please call 715-395-1205 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide Transportation Kelly J Timm Circuit Judge Date: April 8th 2023 (April 14, 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 212765