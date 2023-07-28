STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Superior Estates, LLC vs. James Madill et al Summons and Complaint Small Claims Case No: 2023SC000461 Small Claims, Eviction 31004 Plaintiff: Superior Estates, LLC 2222 E. 1st Street Duluth MN 55812 Defendant: James Madill 1315 John Avenue Superior WI 54880 Defendant: Sara Madill 1315 John Avenue Superior WI 54880 If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 at least 10 working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. To the Defendant(s): You are being sued as described on the attached complaint. If you wish to dispute this matter: You must appear at the time and place stated. When to Appear/File an Answer Date: August 17, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM Place to Appear/File an Answer: 1313 Belknap St. Room 301-A Superior, WI 54880 DATE SIGNED: JUNE 5, 2023 Electronically signed by Michele L. Wick Clerk of Court (July 28; Aug 4 & 11, 2023) WNAXLP 244595