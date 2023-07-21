STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS INC. Plaintiff Vs. KODI OLIVER Defendant Case No. 2022CV000116 NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on August 25, 2022, in the amount of $ 145,807.21, the Sheriff, or Designee, will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: 1. 10% down in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds at the time of sale; balance due within 10 days of confirmation of sale; failure to pay balance due will result in forfeit of deposit to plaintiff. 2. Sold “as is” and subject to all legal liens and encumbrances. 3. Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax in addition to the purchase price. 4. Bidders not a party to this action are subject to the requirements of Wisconsin Statute Section 846.155. PLACE: THE FRONT STEPS OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 1313 BELKNAP STREET, SUPERIOR, WI 54880 Property description: THAT PART OF THE SOUTHWEST ONE-QUARTER (1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER (1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY (20), TOWNSHIP FORTY-SEVEN (47) NORTH, RANGE TWELVE (12) WEST, TOWN OF HAWTHORNE, DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST ONE-QUARTER (1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER (1/4); THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST ONE-QUARTER (1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER (1/4) ON A BEARING OF NORTH 89°56’30” WEST A DISTANCE OF 580.00 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE 691.63 FEET; THENCE NORTH BEARING NORTH 00°04’30” WEST 630.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°56’30” EAST, PARALLEL TO SAID SOUTH LINE, 691.54 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°05’00 EAST 630.00 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Tax Key No.: HA-014-00595-01 Property Address: 7849 E. CROSSOVER ROAD, SOUTH RANGE, WI 54874 Shannon K Cummings State Bar No. 1033710 Attorney for Plaintiff 633 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 408 Milwaukee, WI, 53203 Phone: 312-541-9710 Mailing Address: 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650 Chicago, Illinois, 60602 Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC. is the creditor’s attorney and is attempting to collect a debt on its behalf. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. (July 21 & 28; Aug. 4, 2023) WNAXLP 242275