STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff, vs. Steven C. Sutherland, Defendant. Case Number: 2023CV000109 PUBLICATION SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, to the following parties named as defendants herein: STEVEN C. SUTHERLAND You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after July 21, 2023, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 1313 Belknap Street, Courthouse, Superior, WI 54880-2769 and to Randall S. Miller & Associates, LLC, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 120 North LaSalle Street, Suite 1140, Chicago IL 60602. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment of seizure of property. Randall S. Miller & Associates, LLC 342 N. Water St., Suite 600 Milwaukee, WI 53202 P: (414) 937-5388 F: (414) 921-5628 Email: wisconsin@rsmalaw.com Our File No. 23WI00160-1 (July 21 & 28; Aug. 4, 2023) WNAXLP 242261