STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Nationstar Mortgage LLC Plaintiff, vs. Jason P. Patnode, Stacie E. Patnode and St. Luke’s Hospital of Duluth a/k/a St Lukes Hospital Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Case No. 23-CV-000057 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on May 17, 2023 in the amount of $230,544.18 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: August 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold ‘as is’ and subject to all liens and encumbrances. PLACE: On the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, WI DESCRIPTION: Lots Twenty-five (25), Twenty-six (26), Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28), Block Four Hundred Eighty-four (484), West Superior, Twenty-first Division, in the City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Tax Parcel #09-809-02524-00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2430 Logan Ave Superior, WI 54880-4613 DATED: June 21, 2023 Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-8404 Please go to www.gray-law.com to obtain the bid for this sale. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. (July 21 & 28; Aug. 4, 2023) WNAXLP 239590